Hard work and listening to residents were the secret to Labour’s Lichfield City Council success at the local elections, a party representative has said.

The council went red for the first time this century at the polls last week.

Labour gained 13 councillors to secure 16 of the 29 seats, leaving the Lib Dems with seven and the Conservatives losing ten seats to end up with just six representatives.

Cllr Dave Robertson, who ran the party’s campaign across the city, said: