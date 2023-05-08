Hard work and listening to residents were the secret to Labour’s Lichfield City Council success at the local elections, a party representative has said.
The council went red for the first time this century at the polls last week.
Labour gained 13 councillors to secure 16 of the 29 seats, leaving the Lib Dems with seven and the Conservatives losing ten seats to end up with just six representatives.
Cllr Dave Robertson, who ran the party’s campaign across the city, said:
“Over the last few months our candidates and activists have delivered over 30,000 letters and leaflets and spoken on the doorstep to more than 1,600 households in the city about the issues that affect them and what they want to see their councils and councillors doing about them.
“As a party we have listened, and we stand ready to work to make the changes that people want to see.
“It has been a tremendous privilege to work with the skilled, diverse and committed team of Labour candidates and we are all fortunate to see so many of the elected.
“For the first time in decades, we can expect to have a Labour mayor and a Labour leader of the council at it’s first meeting on 15th May and I look forward to working with them – and all of our colleagues – to deliver on the clear mandate for change that the electorate has given us.”Cllr Dave Robertson