A councillor says the Liberal Democrats are determined to ensure Lichfield District Council will operate in a “responsible and collaborative way”.

The party saw the number of councillors it has at the local authority jump from one to seven at the local elections last week.

The numbers helped ensure the council moved to no overall control.

The party also saw seven councillors elected at Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Paul Ray said the results showed that residents wanted change.

“We are delighted with the results in the Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council elections – we sincerely thank all those who supported us in the elections. “The results reflect the commitment and hard work of our campaigners and existing councillors. Most importantly though the voting shows the view of the community – it is time for change.” Cllr Paul Ray

The lack of any overall control at Lichfield District Council has created uncertainty, with the Conservative group leader calling for unity and collaboration between different parties to ensure major projects do not stall.

Cllr Ray said: