Acoustic Sunday sounds are coming to The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield.

Local producer Tom Roberts and musical director Gladstone Wilson are teaming up for the evening sessions which will feature guest vocalists from across the UK.

They begin on 14th May with laid back 80s classics before each session takes on a different theme.

The first Sunday Acoustic features Rachel Matthews.

Tom said: “I am delighted to be bringing such a strong line-up of singers into such a wonderful venue. “We will be showcasing some fabulous talent from the area and further afield for a night of classic 80s songwriting.” Tom Roberts

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.

