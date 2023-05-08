A Lichfield community group has welcomed its latest members.

The Lichfield Rotary Club, which meets weekly at The Dog Inn in Whittington, saw president Elizabeth Wall celebrate the membership of Patrick Walsh and Chris Parry.

Patrick has been a member of the Rotary at Rugby for 14 years until his move to Fradley. He had previously been club secretary of his former group and international foundation chair.

Chris was a member of the Bewdley Rotary Club before moving to Whittington.

Elizabeth said she was pleased to welcome them to the Lichfield group and said she hoped more new members would come on board.

“Since the pandemic it has been very difficult to recruit new members for many clubs and associations of all kinds, but hopefully our numbers will start to improve in the near future.” Elizabeth Wall

Anyone wanting to find out more, call membership secretary John Cole on 07366 346740.