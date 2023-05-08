The local election results will see opportunities to make real progress in Burntwood, a councillor has said.
Control of Burntwood Town Council was retained by Labour after they secured 16 seats to the six won by the Conservatives.
Cllr Sue Woodward, who led the town council under the previous Labour administration, said the results showed residents were supportive of the work being carried out.
“I’m really pleased that the town council’s initiatives over the past four years have now been given a clear seal of approval by our electors in Burntwood.
“Some councillors who stood down this time will be missed as their commitment to our town was exemplary, but I also look forward to working together with the new councillors elected on Thursday.
“Our aim as a Labour administration has always been to work together, across the whole council and alongside our fantastic community organisations, for the benefit of our residents.
“I think we have every opportunity to make some real progress now.”Cllr Sue Woodward