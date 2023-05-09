Residents at a local care home have enjoyed a celebration to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Hammerwich Hall hosted a day of fun and celebrations as the building was decorated with bunting for the historic day.

After watching the coronation, they were treated to a three-course lunch before an afternoon party say Frank and Janet Poyner appointed as the home’s very own king and queen.

Ninety-year-old Frank said:

“It was a very nice day and I was surprised when me and my wife were crowned king and queen. “We had a beautiful day – it was one of the best I have had.” Frank Poyner

Janet, 90, added: