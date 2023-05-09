Thrills and spills will be on offer when the Lichfield Bower returns later this month.

An arena show and a funfair will be among the attractions at the event over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The fun will kick off on 26th May when the Pat Collins Funfair arrives at Beacon Park.

It will run until 29th May when an arena show will also take place which features stuntman Dangerous Steve, the Honda Little Imps bike display team, a BMX show, Ronnie Crackers the Clown and a dinosaur invasion.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfair, said:

“As well as bringing our much-loved fairground rides back to Lichfield Bower, we are thrilled to be hosting an amazing arena show this year which promises a packed day of family-friendly daredevil entertainment.” Elleray Harris, Pat Collins Funfair

The historic procession through the city will also see a tribute paid to one of the founder members of the Friends 2 Friends group following his death earlier this year after Chris Richards was named as the posthumous Bower King.