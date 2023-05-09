A fundraising walk organised by a Lichfield man in memory of his son has raised more than £11,000 so far.

Simon Turner was joined by friends and supporters as they walked between a number of football stadiums across the Midlands.

He embarked on the challenge to raise funds for Cure Leukaemia following the death of his son, Ed, in 2022.

Simon said:

“Ed was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in 2020, a few weeks after his 16th birthday. Over the following two years he underwent multiple courses of treatment at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, including two stem cell transplants. “For much of that time, there was real hope that he would beat the disease. Sadly, despite a courageous fight, Ed passed away in December 2022. “He received wonderful care from the haematology team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. Over the two years of his illness, he received numerous treatments, including some drugs that have only become available recently. “While the drugs didn’t save Ed in the end, they kept him alive for much longer than would otherwise have been the case. “I wanted to fundraise for Cure Leukaemia because I want fight the disease that took my son.” Simon Turner

Simon said the total, plus gift aid, has now passed the £11,000 mark. People can still donate via an online fundraising page.