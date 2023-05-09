A group celebrating the work of Django Reinhardt will be performing in Lichfield later this month.

The London Django Collective was born out of the desire to create a local and innovate forum for musicians influenced by his musical legacy.

Led by co-founder and guitarist Harry Diplock, the group has played all over Europe.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Gypsy jazz is really having a moment right now and these guys are leading the way. “If you’re new to it you couldn’t have a better introduction – grab a ticket while you can.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.