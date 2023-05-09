Volunteers from Lichfield Scouts are introducing more people to watersports thanks to support from local businesses.

The paddlesport team received funding from South Staffs Water and PalletForce to host kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding at Manor Park Sailing Club.

Richard Taylor, 7th Lichfield Group Scout leader said:

“Thanks to a generous grant from South Staffs Water we have new paddle boards, kayaks and additional equipment to train even more adult volunteers. “This will enable us to run more sessions on the water for Scouts from six to 18 years old. “We are also very grateful for the support from PalletForce who helped us to acquire a new container to safely store our extra equipment. “Our volunteers have been performing safety checks on all our water craft and took part in some early season training on the water.” Richard Taylor

The 7th Lichfield Scout Group and a team of volunteers from other local Scout Groups provide taster sessions on the water for over 1,000 young people every year. People keen on volunteering to join the team can email gsl@7thlichfield.org.uk.