A man and woman from Fazeley are among a group of five people jailed after 15kg of cocaine was seized by police.

Ashley Kane, aged 29, was sentenced to 12-years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine.

Debbie Simmons, aged 54, was given a three-year sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Others sentenced were:

Matthew O’Neil, aged 52, of Tamworth, who was handed a six-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to the same offence as Simmons.

Mark McHugh, aged 30, of Glascote, was sentenced to three years and nine months after he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Steven Powell, aged 38, of Rednall in Birmingham, was handed an eight-and-a-half-year sentence after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The court heard how officers spotted Powell delivering two carrier bags to a home on Deer Park Road in Fazeley in October 2021. O’Neill was then observed collecting one of them and was stopped in a car nearby leading to discover of 6kg of cocaine.

Shortly after, another car being driven by McHugh turned up at the same address and went inside before coming outside with Kane.

McHugh tried to run away from officers but was caught, leading to the discovery of 125 grams of cocaine. Kane was found and arrested at his home, where more cocaine was found.

Police then searched Simmons’ home and found a further 8kg of cocaine after she was seen taking packages from the address.

The drugs seized are believed to be worth around £600,000.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Cooke said: