A new Burntwood Labour councillor says the results of the local elections were a clear message from residents who are “tired” of the economic challenges they face.

Michael Galvin was elected in the Summerfield and All Saints ward as his party claimed all three seats on Lichfield District Council and three of the five on Burntwood Town Council.

The new councillor said it was clear on the doorstep during campaigning that residents were “tired” of the Conservatives at a local and national level.