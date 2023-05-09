A new Burntwood Labour councillor says the results of the local elections were a clear message from residents who are “tired” of the economic challenges they face.
Michael Galvin was elected in the Summerfield and All Saints ward as his party claimed all three seats on Lichfield District Council and three of the five on Burntwood Town Council.
The new councillor said it was clear on the doorstep during campaigning that residents were “tired” of the Conservatives at a local and national level.
“I’m really thankful to the people of Summerfield and All Saints for voting for me as their Labour representative.
“We believe that this is a clear message to the Conservatives that people are tired at their mismanagement of the economy.
“We heard time and time again how people are struggling with this cost of living crisis and they want people who represent them to support them with honesty and integrity which has been sadly lacking at times both national and locally.”Cllr Michael Galvin