People have been thanked for giving up their time to support voluntary organisations to mark the coronation.

The Big Help Out saw charities and groups open their doors for residents to help out and find out more about things happening in their communities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“It’s been a wonderful weekend of celebration and community and The Big Help Out is a great way for us to draw that together and celebrate the benefits of volunteering. “So many people do so many wonderful things in Staffordshire, things that make an impact on communities, or change the lives of others by offering help or opportunities and I think it’s wonderful that this celebration has been used to spotlight their work and encourage people to think ‘is there anything I can do to help?’.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The Big Help Out organisers hope that people will continue to support local groups. People can find out more about volunteering opportunities online.