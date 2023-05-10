Another Lichfield baby has joined those receiving a commemorative gift after being born on the same day as the coronation.

Staffordshire County Council is handing out the special mugs to the first ten families who let them know that their children arrived on the historic date.

Two of the ten were already from the Lichfield area – and now a third has joined them.

Barney Thomas Yardley was welcomed at 10.34am by mum and dad Lucy and Paul Yardley.

Lucy said:

“We are delighted with the arrival of our very own little prince “Being born on the King’s coronation – it will be a day we shall never forget. “We shall make sure Barney knows all about the historic moment in time when he grows up.” Lucy Yardley

The parents and the ten babies will also be invited to a special photoshoot to mark the occasion.

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council’s leader, said: