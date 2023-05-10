A local artist and musician have seen their creativity sparked by the arrival of a peacock in Lichfield.

The animal – nicknamed Pete – has become a social media star in recent weeks after residents posted pictures of him visiting their gardens.

Now artist Kate Flynn has created a special drawing of the peacock, while musician Andy Starkey has written a song in tribute to him.

Andy told Lichfield Live:

“Kate draws images of people’s pets and I write songs about their beloved animals too. “We both have a huge passion for furry friends and enjoy making people laugh and smile with our art.” Andy Starkey

Andy said he’d been inspired by Kate’s artwork and decided to build on his own previous work.