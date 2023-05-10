A local artist and musician have seen their creativity sparked by the arrival of a peacock in Lichfield.
The animal – nicknamed Pete – has become a social media star in recent weeks after residents posted pictures of him visiting their gardens.
Now artist Kate Flynn has created a special drawing of the peacock, while musician Andy Starkey has written a song in tribute to him.
Andy told Lichfield Live:
“Kate draws images of people’s pets and I write songs about their beloved animals too.
“We both have a huge passion for furry friends and enjoy making people laugh and smile with our art.”Andy Starkey
Andy said he’d been inspired by Kate’s artwork and decided to build on his own previous work.
“I’ve been making daft songs up about my own pets, soft toys, members of family since I was about ten years old – at 16 I took up guitar and bass and then for the last ten years I’ve been working as a professional musician in my wedding band Punch The Ai and my tribute band Britpop Reunion.
“I decided it was time I got back to my roots writing songs about animals and such like and came up with Song For My Pet, as who wouldn’t want a theme tune written about the quirks and favourite things their cherished furry friends get up to?
“I had been following ‘Peacock Watch’ for a few days online. I love how people were so fascinated by him as it really is such a bizarre thing to see a peacock on someone’s drive, roof or even on their car.
“When I saw Kate Flynn’s superb drawing of Pete The Peacock I knew I had it in me to write a song for Lichfield’s favourite feathered friend. The song practically wrote itself over a few hours and a run around Lichfield in my head.
“The song and video have done really great online and I hope it inspires other budding artists to try to create something about Lichfield’s newest mascot too.”Andy Starkey