Pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre should still go ahead, a Conservative councillor has said.

The move has proven controversial after a petition was launched by blue badge holders due to the proposal also seeing on-street bays relocated to nearby car parks.

But despite the Tories failing to gain full control of Lichfield District Council at the local elections, Labour has previously said it supported pedestrianisation in principle.

Newly-appointed Conservative spokesperson for high streets and the local economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said she still hoped to see the scheme go ahead – but said that options were being examined to ensure blue badge holders could more easily access the city centre.

“Pedestrianised areas can make a huge improvement to the city centre environment and are associated with higher footfall, longer visitor dwell times and lower store vacancy rates. “There have recently been two well-attended workshops, specifically for city centre business owners and blue badge holders to also explore solutions to the issues that we know some people are facing. “We are now actively looking at options to ensure our city centre remains safe, welcoming and accessible to all.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The issue of pedestrianisation is among a number of projects which could be uncertain after the council moved to no overall control.

The Conservatives – who had held a full majority at every set of local elections over the past 40 years apart from 1995 – fell one seat short of the 24 required, meaning they face the potential of the two opposition groups combined having a greater number of councillors.

But Labour’s new leader has already ruled out any formal pact, insisting it was time for an end to “ding-dong politics”.

Cllr Sue Woodward said: