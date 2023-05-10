The organiser of an event which turned junior sports pitches in Lichfield to mud are working with specialists to restore them, council chiefs have confirmed.

A concert by the Vengaboys was among the activities staged over the weekend in Beacon Park which saw a big top stage erected along with fairground rides and food and drink stalls.

But after rain fell, heavy vehicles left deep ruts and tyre marks across areas usually used for junior football.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson confirmed that the cost of restoring the pitches would be covered by the company behind the staging of the concert.

Tyre tracks left across Beacon Park