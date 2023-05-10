The Liberal Democrats say they have not been approached by either Labour or the Conservatives to discuss creating a majority at Lichfield District Council.

The local authority fell into no overall control after last week’s elections.

The Conservatives remain the largest group with 23 councillors, but Labour now have 17 councillors and the Liberal Democrats have seven.

A total of 24 are needed to create a full majority, meaning two minority parties could come together to hold a slim majority.

Similarly, the Liberal Democrats could also agree to support a Conservative-led administration.

But Cllr Paul Ray, who won one of two Lib Dem seats in the Chadsmead ward, said he had not been approached about such an arrangement by either of the other parties.

“We haven’t had any conversations to date, but we are open to being collaborative and doing the right thing for the community and using our votes in the council chamber responsibly. “It’s a bit fluid at the moment, as to how things are going to play out.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said he was pleased with the gains his party had made, adding that the area was ready for a change.

“We’re delighted and thankful to the people who voted for us. A key theme of our election was time for change, and I think the voters responded to that. “There’s a general dissatisfaction with the Conservatives nationally and locally. “Locally, there have been contentious issues such as the cinema and the leisure centre.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

“Shared ambitions”

Conservative leader Cllr Doug Pullen said he hoped to work on a cross-party basis, suggesting he plans to continue leading the authority with a minority administration.

“We remain the largest group, and it is now vitally important that as politicians we can unify – that residents are not short-changed by politicians’ inability to work together. “I am confident that both the Labour and Liberal Democrat group leaders will feel the same, and I look forward to their support on shared ambitions.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Labour’s new group leader, Cllr Sue Woodward, has previously told Lichfield Live she was unlikely to agree to any pact.

She confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporter Service that such a deal was not on the table at the current time.

“At present, I am not approaching the Liberal Democrats and they haven’t approached us. “I think we have a lot of opportunities ahead to make big changes at Lichfield District Council including the inward-looking culture. “I hope the Conservatives are suitably chastened by their experiences this week and far more open to collaborative working.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Woodward added that despite not seeking any arrangement with another party, the results of the recent vote showed that politicians needed listen to their electorate.