Lichfield City will look to stretch their season out by one more game as they aim to book a place in the final of the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men will face OJM Black Country in the semi-final clash which will be played at AFC Wulfrunians.

Should City manage to win through then they will face the prospect of final which will be played at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux ground.

Kick-off for the semi-final today (10th May) is at 7.45pm.