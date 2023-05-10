Lichfield City’s season will go on for one more game after they booked their place in the final of the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men took control of the semi-final tie against OJM Black Country in a five minute first half spell which saw Joe Haines and Dan Lomas find the net.

The win was then wrapped up late on when Kyle Patterson slotted home a third goal.

The result means Lichfield will take on Tividale in the final at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux ground.

City started brightly with Jack Edwards seeing a strike blocked and Lewi Burnside sending an effort wide.

But OJM had a good chance to open the scoring when they beat the offside trap before the attacker rounded keeper James Beeson, but Leighton McMenemy darted back to turn the goalbound shot away from danger.

A volley was then sent over the top as Lichfield’s backline was forced to dig deep to keep the scores level.

The crucial breakthrough came at the other end though as Kyle Baxter’s cross found the head of Haines who made no mistake inside the six yard box to put City in front.

Five minutes later and it was 2-0 as Lomas rifled home from the penalty spot after a handball had been given in the box.

Beeson was forced to save a header at the start of the second half as OJM looked to reduce the deficit.

At the other end, Lomas almost bagged his second only for his effort to find the post instead of the net.

Lichfield breathed a sigh of relief when an OJM player went down in the box only for the referee to wave away strong appeals for a penalty.

But any hopes of a comeback were ended seven minutes from time when skipper Kyle Patterson raced onto a Liam Kirton flick before slotting past the keeper to make it 3-0 and send City into the final.