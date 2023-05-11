Brewery bosses say they are looking forward to bringing their cafe-bar concept to Lichfield this summer.

The ‘bod’ outlet will be launched off Yoxall Way in Streethay by Staffordshire-based Titanic Brewery.

The concept launched in 2018 and has gone on to spawn other locations across the region, with the Lichfield location set to be the company’s eighth site.

Jonathan Wright, head of retail at Titanic Brewery, said the outlet would offer everything from coffee and cakes to craft beers and wine.

The interior of one of the existing bod outlets

“People are sometimes surprised that a traditional ale brewery operates cafe-bars – and whilst they may look a little different and feature things like locally roasted coffee and fresh cakes prepared on-site, they also share a lot of the same community-driven values and commitments that our pubs have, not to mention a fantastic range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.” Jonathan Wright, Titanic Brewery

Customers visiting for hot drinks will also be able to get a 50p discount if they bring their own reusable travel cup, while many products and ingredients will also be sourced locally in Staffordshire.

Jonathan added:

“Our bod cafe-bars are exciting, vibrant places where everyone can come together in one space. “We’ve been wanting to bring this concept to Lichfield for some time, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone this summer.” Jonathan Wright, Titanic Brewery

The bod Lichfield outlet will open in July and create 30 new jobs. Anyone interested in applying for roles including shift supervisor, chef and server should contact retail@titanicbrewery.co.uk.