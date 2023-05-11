Shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket will be able to enjoy a cooling treat after the launch of a new partnership.
Central Co-op has teamed up with Smooch to launch the company’s first soft-serve ice cream service in the country at the Boley Park store.
Kirstie Delaney, marketing manager at Smooch, said she hoped the new offering would prove popular for shoppers.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Central Co-op to bring Smooch ice cream to the UK.
“The opening of our first Smooch stand in Boley Park marks the beginning of an exciting partnership featuring a new self-service ice cream experience and the complete end-to-end management of their ice cream machines.”Kirstie Delaney, Smooch