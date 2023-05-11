A pact between Labour and the Liberal Democrats would lead to instability and uncertainty at Lichfield District Council, a party leader has said.

The local elections saw no group claim an overall majority with the authority moving to no overall control.

The Conservatives saw 23 councillors elected – one short of the 24 needed for total control – while Labour secured 17 and the Lib Dems three.

There had been speculation that the latter two could come together to oust the Tories from power, but after Labour ruled out such a move, calling instead for a more collaborative approach, the Liberal Democrats said an opportunity had been missed.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, who now leads the Labour group at the council, said that the electorate had voted for more Conservative councillors than any other party.

“Let me explain this really clearly and simply to Cllr Ray and to others accusing me and my Labour group of missing an opportunity to seize control, of staying on the side-lines or of some sort of moral cowardice. “The electorate in Lichfield district have voted for change, the sort of change I‘ve longed for in the 24 years that Labour has been in opposition here. No longer do the Conservatives have a majority of 21 as they did at the last election – they have no overall majority at all. “This opens up many opportunities ahead for other voices to be heard, especially the voices of residents who have not been listened to in the past. “However, the reality is that Lichfield District electors, in spite of what a Conservative Government have thrown at them, still voted for more Conservatives councillors than Labour or Lib Dem councillors. “I may not like it, I certainly wish it had been different but that is the reality. “ Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said Labour’s stance had been disappointing given voters had wanted to see change.

But Cllr Woodward said slim majority created if the two parties teamed up to oust the Conservatives would cause “instability and uncertainty” in reality.

“If we had gone into some sort of pact, that would have given a majority of one for a Labour-Lib Dem administration. “That would mean that every single Labour and Lib Dem councillor would have to attend every single meeting of the council to take decisions forward – and electors should take a look at the attendance records up to now of some of the key people in this debate. “That would lead to instability and uncertainty and a lack of progress on subjects which electors have been crying out for – leisure facilities in Lichfield, the promised cinema, action on the pile of rubble that is Friarsgate, but also on real investment in my town of Burntwood, in Fazeley and in the rural villages which all appear to be invisible to the Lib Dem group. “I firmly believe that there are many more opportunities now for all voices to be heard and that is what I am hearing from the current Conservative leadership. “If Labour and the Lib Dems don’t like a proposal from the Conservatives or they don’t come up with a budget that spreads the council’s resources more fairly, then we can vote against it. “At last, it gives a look-in to long-neglected areas and issues such as climate change.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Woodward had previously said Labour’s approach post-local elections was aimed at bringing about an end to “ding-dong politics” at Lichfield District Council.

She told Lichfield Live that Cllr Ray’s comments would not force her into making “knee-jerk” reactions.