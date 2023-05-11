Lichfield’s MP has called for reassurances that pharmacists will not be overwhelmed by plans to reduce the pressures on GP surgeries.

New proposals would see pharmacies able to prescribe some medications in a bid to free up appointments with doctors.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while the new policy was welcomed, he was concerned it could move the pressures elsewhere in the healthcare system.

“It takes five years to be awarded a Master of Pharmacy degree to become fully qualified. Continued training goes on as pharmacists advance in their career, so this is a very valuable resource and I welcome the statement by the Health Secretary. “My Rt Hon Friend will know that in France, for example, where it costs €26.50 to see a GP, most people would choose to see a pharmacist first. “My question is whether by taking pressure off general practices, is he sure that he’s not going to overwhelm pharmacists like mine in Lichfield and Burntwood and elsewhere in the Midlands?” Michael Fabricant

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said funding would be directed to support the new approach.