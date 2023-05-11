Lichfield residents are being urged to join a campaign calling for people not to cut their grass this month.

Plantlife’s annual No Mow May is taking place across Staffordshire with the aim of supporting wildlife and improving biodiversity by allowing wildflowers to grow naturally in longer grass.

Free signs are available for residents to pick up at Lichfield Library to let people know that they are taking part in the initiative.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“No Mow May is a great campaign and it’s easy to get involved. “Simply lock up your lawnmower for the month of May, and you’ll be giving wildlife a much-needed boost throughout the summer. By doing so, you can help combat pollution and store carbon underground while providing essential food for pollinators like bees. “It’s one small thing we can all do that can add up to make a big difference to protect our environment and preserve local wildlife for future generations.” Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said grass will also be left to grow in country parks, but that urban verges would be left long in order to maintain visibility on roads.