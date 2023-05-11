Families and parents-to-be are being invited to pick up a bargain at a nearly new sale event.

The NCT Lichfield and Tamworth branch is hosting the event at 11am on Saturday (13th May) at Boley Park Community Hall.

Lucy Wright, branch coordinator, said:

“Our volunteers ensure that the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent – and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains. “Whether you’re buying, selling or both, you can be sure you’re helping to support other parents in Lichfield by funding NCT’s vital work.” Lucy Wright

For more details visit the NCT website or the local branch Facebook page.