Residents in Streethay have been warned they could face increased noise as work takes place around the clock for the next phase of the HS2 project.

The South Staffordshire Line will be closed from 27th May to 11th August to allow for work to take place to create one of three overbridges that will enable the controversial high speed rail line to bass beneath the A38 and the existing freight railway line.

Work will take place 24 hours a day seven days a week as teams install piles 20 metres deep.

A notification informing residents of the work said:

“We are constructing the Streethay Overbridge that will allow the HS2 railway to pass under the South Staffordshire Line. “During the line closure we will remove the existing tracks and excavate the embankment, install piles 20 metres deep to create a retained wall and fit capping beams. “The retaining walls will be constructed by drilling two continuous walls of interconnecting piles into the ground before the earth between the walls is excavated.” HS2 Ltd

Once the work is complete, the bridge deck will be installed and the railway tracks relaid.

“Over this period we will be working 24/7. You may experience a slight increase in noise levels from our piling works and machinery.” HS2 Ltd

A community drop-in will take place between 6pm and 8pm at Streethay Primary School win 18th May for residents to find out more about the works taking place.