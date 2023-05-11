Singer-songwriter Phil King is making a welcome return to a Lichfield city centre venue.

After appearing in Once The Musical at The Hub at St Mary’s last summer, he will be providing an evening of acoustic, folk, Americana, blues and roots music when he performs on 19th May.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Phil King is a true songsmith. Lichfield audiences are already aware of his talent after last year’s appearance, so here’s another opportunity to experience his power as a performer – this time with his own original material.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.