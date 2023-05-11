A stamps specialist is visiting Lichfield to help people find out if they have a bargain lurking in their collection.

Phil Ives will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Fradley from 2pm to 5pm on 18th May.

Appointments for valuations are being accepted ahead of the company’s specialist collectibles sales which take place every two months.

Mr Ives said:

“Stamps have been collected for almost as long as they have been in existence – nearly 200 years. “We regularly sell popular stamps such as the famous Penny Black – the world’s first adhesive postage stamp – or Twopenny Blue, as well as more specialist material. “If you have inherited a stamp collection or you’ve recently rediscovered your old philately hobby from years ago, come along for a free valuation as there could be some very valuable bits of paper hiding in there.” Phil Ives

Valuation appointments can be booked by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk.