Hundreds of cyclists have taken to the roads to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity’s Cycle Spring event saw riders take on routes of between 23 and 80 miles.

Riders heading out for the Cycle Spring event A St Giles Hospice bear getting ready to join the riders Riders taking part in Cycle Spring Riders at the Cycle Spring start line Cycle Spring medals Riders getting ready for Cycle Spring Cycle Spring volunteers Cycle Spring riders Rob Vickers and Andrew Harkness Cycle Spring riders

Joining the energetic fundraisers on two wheels this year were St Giles Hospice’s chair Rob Vickers and chief executive Andrew Harkness.

The pair completed the 40-mile route having also taken part in the ride last year.

Andrew said:

“Our Cycle Spring and Autumn events are a fantastic way for people to support St Giles and raise vital funds for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness. “It feels great to cycle in the company of others with a shared goal, and there’s nothing quite like crossing the finish line with all of those cycling miles under your belt. “It’s so inspiring to see how many people from across the region turn up to cycle and raise sponsorship for St Giles, as well as to support the event on the day. I wanted to do my bit by taking part in the ride again myself this year. “I’d like to thank everyone who attended this year’s event, including our volunteers who ensured the day ran smoothly, and members of the local community who came to cheer our cyclists on. “St Giles simply wouldn’t be able to operate without the continued support, goodwill and collective community spirit of its fantastic supporters, and this year’s Cycle Spring has already raised over £15,000 so far – we’re so grateful.” Andrew Harkness

The charity is hoping to see riders sign up for the Cycle Autumn event which takes place on 10th September. For more details visit www.stgileshospice.com/our-events.