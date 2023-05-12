The family of a woman who died in a crash near Fazeley have paid tribute to her.

Aishwarya Nagar was driving a black Vauxhall Cross on Coleshill Road on 4th May when it was involved in a collision with a white BMW.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 20-year-old died at the scene.

In a tribute, her family said:

“Our dearest Aishwarya Meera Nagar, known to everyone as Aishi, sadly left us on 4th May. “Aishi was daughter to Sanjay and Kena Nagar, sister to Diya and Khaylan Nagar, and precious to all her family.” Aishwarya Nagar’s family

A passenger in the Corsa – a 17-year-old boy – and the passenger from the BMW – a woman in her 30s – were both taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s who was driving the BMW remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses or those with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk, quoting incident 866 of 4th May.