Football fans in Lichfield heading for the Aston Villa game against Tottenham Hotspur are being reminded that train services will not be running.

West Midlands Railway will only run a limited service tomorrow (13th May) due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

It means that Cross City Line services to and from Lichfield will not call at Aston station for two hours before and after the match for “safety reasons”.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the train operator, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect our passengers’ journeys.

“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”