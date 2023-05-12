A junior swimming star has been showing off her medals to classmates in Lichfield after celebrating success in the pool.

Erin Rose Johnson picked up a gold, two silvers and a bronze in the Independent School League National Competition.

The dedicated Maple Hayes Dyslexia School Year 9 pupils trains for up to 11 hours a week, swimming four mornings poor school and then five evenings.

Erin Rose joined the school, which specialises in teaching children with dyslexia through a unique morphological approach, in Year 5 having been a “school refuser”, meaning she became too anxious to attend classes due to her reading difficulties.

Mum Katherine said it had been hard for her to study with dyslexia and that her confidence had suffered greatly before joining Maple Hayes.

“Erin Rose found accessing all areas of her curriculum hard because she wanted to be good at her school work, and couldn’t cope with not being able to do it. “Maple Hayes showed her how to access her work. They presented her work at an age appropriate level and in a way she could process and engage in.” Katherine Johnson

Katherine said her daughter’s confidence had since “skyrocketed” which had also coincided with her performances in the pool.

“Erin Rose is completely dedicated and disciplined in her sport, and is going from strength-to-strength in all that she does. “Outside of school she has also been a medalist at county and regional level, and has also qualified and competed at national level for open water swimming. “She is also working on maintaining her rankings with British Swimming and to be able to compete nationally.” Katherine Johnson

Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher of the school, said he was “thrilled” to see Erin Rose succeeding in the classroom as well as the swimming pool.