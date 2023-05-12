A Lichfield group has held a coronation celebration that was fit for a king.
Members of the Home Instead Lichfield Memory Cafe were presented with a keepsake mug filled with goodies, while a lunch was also supplied thanks to a donation from the Whittington Players.
A spokesperson said:
“Thank you to the Mayor of Lichfield for attending and all their support throughout the year.”Home Instead Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson
For more details about the group email Karen.wilkinson@homeinstead.co.uk or call 01543 625002.