People with accountancy skills are being asked to join a panel examining the work of police and fire services.

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office hopes suitable candidates will come forward for the role with the Ethics, Transparency and Audit Panel (ETAP), which is made up of residents who scrutinise aspects of both Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Jane King, an ETAP member since 2017, said:

“In our ethics and transparency work, we carry out reviews and provide feedback to promote best practice and high standards in public life. “I feel that, as a member of ETAP, I am making a real contribution to building public confidence locally in the work of our police and fire services here in Staffordshire.” Jane King

Successful applicants will have:

An accountancy qualification.

An interest in public service and community safety.

Availability on approximately one day over a month – an allowance will be paid.

Experience of working with senior management, along with the skill of reporting writing and use of Microsoft office.

For more information about the role, click here.