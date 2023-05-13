Shops and traders are being reminded of their responsibilities when it comes to selling knives.

It comes as Staffordshire Police and Trading Standards launch their Ditch the Blade campaign, which runs from 15th to 29th May.

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18 years of age, with many opting to use an age verification scheme such as Challenge 25.

The initiative will see officers are providing advice and information on the rules and how to store knives, while head offices will also be contacted to ensure staff are properly trained.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Knife crime is a concern for everyone, however, thankfully Staffordshire remains a place where incidents are rare. “We already have high levels of compliance amongst local retailers when it comes to responsible knife sales. This is encouraging and we’re confident that the advice and support given out by our Trading Standards service is helping. This gives us all reassurances that these businesses are playing their part in making Staffordshire a safer place. “Retailers of all sizes need to ensure their employee training policies are thorough and robust with regards to responsible knife sales. The safe storage and display of knifes is also important and officers are happy to provide advice. Businesses should get in touch with the team.” Cllr Victroria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report illegal knife sales on the Trading Standards confidential number 01785 330356.

Chief Inspector Rob Hessell, who leads on knife crime for Staffordshire Police, said:

“It’s really important that we all work together as a partnership to tackle knife crime, as it’s not something that can be solved by one organisation alone. “Trading Standards are a key partner in our work to reduce the number of knives on the streets through the campaign, and their work to check retailer compliance on knife sales, ensuring young people are challenged at the point of attempted purchase, is vital to making our communities a safer place to be.” Chief Inspector Rob Hessell, Staffordshire Police

People can find out more about the campaign on the Ditch the Blade website.