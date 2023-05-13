A new approach to ensuring infrastructure is in place before new homes are built across Lichfield and Burntwood will be a focus for the Conservatives, a councillor has said.

The remit of Local Plan within the Tory group at Lichfield District Council has gone to newly-elected member for Fazeley, Cllr Alex Farrell.

He said he had been given a clear directive to ensure an alternative exploration of where and how new homes are built across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Farrell said a “new settlement” approach would be followed rather than a continual urban expansion to existing areas.

“The currently adopted Local Plan, approved over eight years ago in February 2015, has been responsible for the continued urban expansion in Lichfield, which I believe is not sustainable given that we have very little leverage over new infrastructure “I have been given very clear direction from the group leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, to find a way of ceasing urban expansion while also ensuring that we can provide housing with appropriate infrastructure – and I firmly believe that a new settlement approach is the way to achieve this.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Farrell, who was elected to Lichfield District Council for the first time earlier this month, said he was keen to make progress on his new portfolio.