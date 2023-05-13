The site off Dama Road in Fazeley
A housebuilder has agreed a deal to acquire a site at Fazeley for a residential development.

SevenHomes has exchanged an option agreement on the 39 acre site off Dama Road.

A total of 380 properties could be built on the land, with the development expected to include a range of housing options – including affordable homes – along with open space and a new play area.

Abdul Ali, executive director and head of office for SevenHomes, said:

“We are delighted to have exchanged agreements on this site.

“The proposed development provides an exciting opportunity to deliver much needed new homes to the local area, on a site which has previously been positively identified for housing development.

“The addition of this site to the SevenHomes portfolio demonstrates our commitment and longer-term ambitions to build a strong pipeline of deliverable sites over the coming years.”  

Abdul Ali, SevenHomes

