A Lichfield school has been nominated for an award for supporting dyslexic students.
The Friary School is in the running for the Community Award from the British Dyslexia Association.
The nomination follows the school achieving the Dyslexia Friendly Quality Mark from the organisation recently.
Deputy headteacher Lottie Hearn said:
“We are delighted to receive this national nomination.
“We take great pride in our dyslexic students and take the approach that dyslexia is not a barrier to success, but simply a hurdle that can be overcome with the correct balance of challenge and support.
“Regardless of the final result, the real win for us is that an organisation as respected as the British Dyslexia Association says we are doing a great job for our students – this is all the plaudits we need.”Lottie Hearn, The Friary School