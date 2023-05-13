County council chiefs say new funding will help tackle potholes in local areas across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The £2million will be used to tackle road defects already reported, but will give councillors the opportunity to prioritise some repairs above other non-urgent ones.

Staffordshire County Council said the money was part of a £4.8million investment from the Department of Transport’s pothole fund.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways, said:

“This new fund will help local communities and organisations bring their highways issues to the attention of local members. “Local members know their individual areas incredibly well, and are in the best place to be able to determine what highways issues need to be tackled, in partnership with local people. “Defects affect everyone, but we must prioritise those that are the most dangerous. Even so, we recognise that there may be lower-level defects that affect local areas and is what this fund is for. “This fund will run alongside each member’s divisional highways fund, which is also used to tackle issues such as drainage, defects and signage that local people want addressing.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme is live now, with any work anticipated to take place in the summer. People can report potholes and other road defects at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/ReportIt.