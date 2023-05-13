Plans to convert a single Lichfield flat into three separate accommodation units have been approved.

The development is proposed for the unit above 3 St John Street.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to change the use of the first floor from one self contained flat – which is currently a vacant unit – to three self-contained studio flats.

“The type of building interior layout on the first floor lends itself to being accommodation for young professionals or students with its existing architectural features being retained even though protected fire routes are being provided

“It is envisaged the residents will be either working or studying in the centre of Lichfield, so no parking provision is seen as a requirement.”

Planning statement