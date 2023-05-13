A screening of a live performance by the Royal Ballet will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

The classic tale of The Sleeping Beauty will be at the city theatre at 2pm on 28th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The Sleeping Beauty holds a very special place in The Royal Ballet’s heart and history – it was the first performance given by the Company when the Royal Opera House reopened at Covent Garden in 1946 after World War Two. “In 2006, this original staging was revived and has been delighting audiences ever since.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.