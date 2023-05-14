Some of the bands performing at a tribute concert in memory of the former president of Lichfield Arts have been unveiled.

King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, New Vintage, Aspire and Lichfield Arts Community Jazz Bands will be among those playing at Brian’s Big Bash at the Lichfield Guildhall on 2nd June.

The concert has been arranged by Lichfield Arts in memory of Brian Pretty who died earlier this year.

He had held a range of positions with the organisation having volunteered with over a number of decades prior to his death in March.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Brian was well known in Lichfield and was a huge influence on both music and the arts in the city and across the region. “The evening is intended to be an informal, uplifting celebration of Brian’s contribution to music and the arts and will feature performances from some of his favourite artists. “The evening aims to raise funds for The Brian Pretty Emerging Talent Programme, an initiative currently being set up by Lichfield Arts to support young local creatives just starting out.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets to the concert are £12 and can be booked online.