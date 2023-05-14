An office building once owned by Lichfield District Council and used as a community training facility has gone up for sale.
Plans to dispose of Venture House were outlined last year as part of efforts fund the next phase of a city centre redevelopment scheme.
The proposal was for the anticipated £650,000 generated by the sale to be allocated to help foot the bill for £2million of enabling works on the former Friarsgate land which now forms part of the Birmingham Road Site.
A listing with commercial property specialists Burley Browne has the building on the market for a guide price of £975,000.
“The property comprises a modern two storey office building situated on the popular City Wharf office development.
“The property offers a high quality specification to include suspended ceilings incorporating recessed LED and spotlighting, air conditioning, double glazing and a raised access floor together with a lift off the ground floor lobby.
“Fifteen car parking spaces are also available within the City Wharf development.”Burley Browne listing
The full listing can be viewed online.
Education and training are two sure-fire ways to increase national prosperity through increased productivity. Ahh well, there goes another public asset on the long and winding road of steady economic decline.
“The proposal was for the anticipated £650,000 generated by the sale to be allocated to help foot the bill for £2million of enabling works on the former Friarsgate land which now forms part of the Birmingham Road Site.”
I take this to mean having put a CPO on Friarsgate the council is left with remediation costs (non budgeted?) that have to be funded by selling the family Silver?