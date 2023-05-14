An office building once owned by Lichfield District Council and used as a community training facility has gone up for sale.

Plans to dispose of Venture House were outlined last year as part of efforts fund the next phase of a city centre redevelopment scheme.

The proposal was for the anticipated £650,000 generated by the sale to be allocated to help foot the bill for £2million of enabling works on the former Friarsgate land which now forms part of the Birmingham Road Site.

A listing with commercial property specialists Burley Browne has the building on the market for a guide price of £975,000.

“The property comprises a modern two storey office building situated on the popular City Wharf office development. “The property offers a high quality specification to include suspended ceilings incorporating recessed LED and spotlighting, air conditioning, double glazing and a raised access floor together with a lift off the ground floor lobby. “Fifteen car parking spaces are also available within the City Wharf development.” Burley Browne listing

The full listing can be viewed online.