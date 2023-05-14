Part of the HS2 site off Thompson Way
Part of the HS2 site off Thompson Way

Work will take place later this month to create a new entrance to HS2 works at Streethay.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on Thompson way between 22nd and 26th May.

The work to create the new site entrance will include resurfacing part of the road, putting in dropped kerbs and installing new white lines and signage.

For more details about the works call the HS2 Helpdesk on 08081 434434 or email hs2enquiries@hs2.org.uk.

Chris Waspe
8 hours ago

Is the HS2 going to stop at Streethay, if not why are they ruining the area

