Work will take place later this month to create a new entrance to HS2 works at Streethay.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on Thompson way between 22nd and 26th May.

The work to create the new site entrance will include resurfacing part of the road, putting in dropped kerbs and installing new white lines and signage.

For more details about the works call the HS2 Helpdesk on 08081 434434 or email hs2enquiries@hs2.org.uk.