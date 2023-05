A concert by award-winning musician Scott Matthews will take place in Lichfield later this year.

Lichfield Arts has confirmed the Ivor Novello Award winner will play the Lichfield Guildhall on 9th December.

He has performed on sell out tours around the globe with artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Foo Fighters, Snow Patrol and Tori Amos.

Tickets for the show are available online.