Comedy is returning to a Lichfield city centre venue this week.

The Alter Comedy Club will feature four cutting-edge comics when the latest night takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s on Wednesday (17th May).

Sarah Johnson will host the show, which is being headlined by Marcel Lucont.

They will be joined by Sam Serrano and Richard Dadd.

The show will be followed next month by Edinburgh preview shows from comics sharpening their acts before heading to the iconic festival.

The club’s producer Richard Poynton said:

“The Alter Comedy Club has really taken off – everyone seems to be loving the atmosphere. “Lichfield has got some cracking comedy on the way.” Richard Poynton

Tickets can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.