A Burntwood community group will host a pregnancy short course next weekend.

Spark Burntwood will give advice for parents-to-be at the session on Saturday (20th May).

A spokesperson said:

“The short afternoon course taught by a trained antenatal teacher will prepare you for giving birth.” Spark Burntwood spokesperson

The session runs from 2pm to 5pm. For more details or to book a place, email booksparkburntwood@outlook.com.