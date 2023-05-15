A drop-in session is giving people the chance to meet local police and community safety officials.
The engagement event will run from midday to 2.30pm today (15th May) at the Co-op store on Birmingham Road.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:
“Meet your local Staffordshire Police Community Support Officers and the senior community safety officer from Lichfield District Council.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Never mind these publicity stunts why are the police not stopping the increase in quad bikes and dirt bikes from using the roads as a play ground? Considering they are only 1/2 a mile away it’s unbelievable they are not stopping these riders ? Weston Road and into Wheel Lane and they are even performing stunts up the bypass under the police stations nose !!!