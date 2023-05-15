A dementia-friendly table tennis session is taking place in Burntwood.

The free event will be held at Burntwood Leisure Centre on Friday 19th May.

It will be held in Studio Two from 9am to 11am.

A spokesperson for Active Lichfield said:

“Burntwood Leisure Centre is a dementia-friendly venue, with staff who are dementia friends. “Staff will be on hand for a chat, to play against or to just keep score. “Although this is a one off event, we would love to continue to run activities so please come and chat to us about what we can offer in the future.” Active Lichfield spokesperson

There is no need to book and people can turn up on the day.